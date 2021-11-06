As the Charlotte women's soccer team's season comes to a close, the organization acknowledged several players for their accomplishments on and off the field. They paved the way for another winning season for the 49ers by helping the team win in any way possible.
Charlotte had an impressive level of production from their young players in 2021. For first-year defender Kiara Pralle, that would be the case as she instantly impacted the squad.
Pralle led the team in minutes with 1326, highlighting her durability and reliability early in her career. In addition, Pralle ranked fifth on the team in points with one goal and two assists and was selected to the Conference USA (C-USA) All-Freshman Team. If this is any indicator of her future with the 49ers, Charlotte may have one of the best players in the conference for years to come.
Second-year midfielder Piper Biziorek followed up her impressive first-year campaign with an even better sophomore season. Her ability to score the ball fueled Charlotte's offense all season, as she scored six goals and led the way with 15 points for the 49ers. In addition, Biziorek's fantastic offensive skill set gained her a spot on the All C-USA Second Team.
Biziorek had success off the field in the classroom as she was named to the C-USA All-Academic First team. She also earned a spot on the Perfect Niner List and Chancellor's List with a 4.0 GPA, which is the second time she has accomplished this feat.
Junior midfielder Julia Patrum also joins Biziorek on the C-USA All-Academic First Team. This is also the second time in Patrum's career she's been selected to the Academic First Team, the Perfect Niner List, Chancellor List and Dean's list.
Patrum scored two goals for the team on the field, including an overtime winner against Louisiana Tech. She placed fourth on the team in points and contributed to the success of the 49ers all season long. Both Biziorek and Patrum strive to carry their success into next season on and off the field.
Defender Kristy Campbell has been a consistent player for the 49ers throughout her career, and she continued that trend this year as she had another big season for Charlotte. Campbell finished the year with 1303 minutes logged, which placed second on the team.
Combined with her relentlessness, she served as a leader on the defense that pitched five shutouts in 2021. Campbell was rewarded for her successful junior campaign by being selected to the All C-USA third team. She will continue to grow as a player heading into her senior season with the squad.
These players fought hard throughout the season and are deserving of these prestigious awards. With how the team fought down the stretch and the encouraging growth of young players throughout the year, the excitement level for the women's soccer team should be electric heading into next season.
