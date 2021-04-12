Charlotte women’s soccer kicks off their Conference USA tournament appearance with a matchup against the two-seeded North Texas Mean Green on Tuesday, April 13 at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
The team has sustained disappointing losses in recent history at the tournament. The 49ers lost in the semifinals in 2019 to FAU in double overtime, 4-3. In 2017, when these two teams last met, North Texas defeated Charlotte in the conference championship in penalty kicks, 3-1, after the game went scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods.
Charlotte enters the contest below .500 at 4-5 but is 4-2 in conference games. The team earned 12 points in six conference games, putting themselves as the third seed in the C-USA East. They had an opportunity to be seeded higher, but a crushing 1-0 loss to Western Kentucky in the season finale put the 49ers from first to third in the East division.
The 49ers will have to dust off the stunning loss as North Texas enters the tournament with an impressive resume. The Mean Green holds a 7-2-1 record, the third-best in the conference. One of their two losses came against a ranked opponent in Oklahoma State, where they lost in overtime, 4-3. Their other loss came at the hands of Southern Miss on March 21, but since then, this team hasn’t lost.
Keys to the game
Get a goal early:
When Charlotte strikes first, that is when they have been most successful this season. The 49ers have scored first in four games this season and are 4-0 in those matchups.
However, when playing against a team like North Texas, scoring early can be an issue as this team thrives in low-scoring affairs. Their goalkeeper, Kelsey Brann, has earned four shutouts in eight games this season. They have only allowed more than one goal in a game once this season, which was against Oklahoma State.
Charlotte doesn’t shoot the ball often, but when they do, it is effective. They will have to rely on Julia Patrum and Michaela Arteta to score goals early and often, as those two have combined to score seven of the 10 goals this year.
Bend but don’t break:
North Texas plays an aggressive style of offense to get as many shot attempts as possible. They lead the conference in shots attempted with 259 shots, whereas Charlotte has only attempted 108 shots. They have attempted at least 19 shots in each of their last three games, where Charlotte has only reached that mark twice this season.
The Mean Green are going to shoot the ball a lot. Seven different players have scored goals for them and have four players leading the team with three goals each. However, the ability to sustain the blows and preventing every shot from going in the net will be key to winning. Looking at Charlotte’s most recent matchup against Western Kentucky, the 49ers allowed 17 shots before letting in the 18th.
Abby Stapleton will play between the pipes for Charlotte and has the third-best save percentage in the conference. She will have to be at the top of her game to stay competitive.
If both teams stay strong defensively, there is a strong possibility this quarterfinal matchup will end like their previous matchup—in penalty kicks.
The 49ers haven’t won the conference since 2016 but will be looking to reclaim the crown, and the conference tournament run starts against North Texas.
