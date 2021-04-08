Despite having a staggered start to the season, Charlotte women's soccer team have picked it up towards the back half of their season, winning three of their last four games heading into an important season finale game.
Charlotte scheduled to begin their season on Feb. 5 against Kennesaw State, but that game and the following two were canceled. The 49ers didn't even play an exhibition game before the season started, but their season began on Feb. 17 against Western Carolina, their first game since November of 2019.
They would end up losing the season opener 1-0 in overtime. Charlotte played four days later and lost 3-1 against UNCW, the team's first 0-2 start in Coach Cullen's career at Charlotte. Although the team had a rough start, there was never a doubt that this team could turn it around and right the ship.
"As a coaching staff, we feel excited about us going forward," Cullen said after their first win of the season on Feb. 26. "There are so few games and every point is massive, so to get all three is huge."
Well, those three points were indeed huge for Charlotte. With a shortened season and a limited amount of conference games, the team needed to take advantage of every opportunity to earn points heading into the conference tournament. Over the past month, Charlotte found their stride and currently sits at first in the East division by one point.
Although Charlotte sits at .500 (4-4) this season, the team picked up their play when needed to the most, possessing a 4-1 record in conference games.
Charlotte closed their home regular season with a 1-0 victory over Marshall on senior day. Julia Patrum, who has played a stellar season, scored the lone goal in the game in the 79th minute to send the seniors off with a win.
"We're very pleased to get the win," said Cullen after the win. "To get an important win, and another three points, was crucial. Today was about putting in a shift and sending the seniors out on their special day with smiles and a victory to savor!"
Despite having a fairly young squad this year with 13 freshmen, the young 49ers have figured things out quickly and have made vast improvements throughout the season.
Season Finale
Charlotte's long and difficult season has built up to Friday's game which will crucially impact the seeding in the upcoming Conference USA tournament. The 49ers will travel to Western Kentucky, who boasts a 6-1-2 record and haven't lost a conference game yet this season (3-0-2).
Charlotte is currently in first place in the East with 12 points, while Western Kentucky has 11. Three points are awarded to the winning team, while a tie gives both teams one point. Losing the matchup can put the 49ers down to third place in the east, with FAU right behind both teams with 10 points.
For Charlotte to maintain their first-place position, they'll have to force a tie, but Cullen won't be heading there for a tie; they'll be looking for a win to solidify themselves as one of the best teams in the conference.
"There's a lot to play for, and looking ahead, we want to build more momentum heading into conference tournament week," said Cullen. "We will go to WKU in good spirits and look to play our brand of soccer and compete against an excellent WKU team."
