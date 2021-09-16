The Charlotte women's soccer team will return home to play Southern Mississippi on Thursday, Sept. 16. The 49ers open up the Conference USA schedule with the Golden Eagles and will look to bounce back after losing to the Seahawks of UNC Wilmington.
Charlotte's record is now 4-3 on the season after the loss, and Southern Miss comes into the upcoming game with a record of 4-2. The Golden Eagles are coming off a dominating 6-0 over the Tigers of Jackson State.
The teams did not play in the past spring season; both teams will get familiar with each other throughout the matchup. This is the first matchup between the two teams since Oct. 11, 2019. During conference play in 2019, the 49ers beat the Golden Eagles 4-2 and will look to continue this trend on Thursday.
Charlotte also made it to the Finals of the Conference USA tournament during the 2021 spring season. This match against Southern Miss will be an excellent warmup for Charlotte to kick off their conference slate. For the Eagles, this game will indicate how much their team has improved from a year ago.
Southern Miss finished last season at the bottom of the conference, but some players have earned individual recognition this season. The Golden Eagles forward graduate student, Ariel Diaz, was named to the Conference USA Preseason Team and Preseason Offensive Player of the year. Recently their junior goalkeeper Alex Helbling was one of Conference USA's women's soccer players of the week.
Players to watch for:
Watch junior midfielder Julia Patrum be a key for the 49ers in the game. Patrum was first-team all-conference last season and is looking for her first goal this season. She is a spark for the team and will be just that against Southern Miss.
Freshman midfielder Macey Bader has been a solid addition for Charlotte and has produced at a high level so far. Bader scored her first two goals against the College of Charleston and will look to continue her offensive onslaught. Keep an eye out for her in the contest.
For Southern Miss, a key player for the team is freshman Ilana Izquierdo. Izquierdo has been huge for the team with five goals so far this season, and the 49ers will have to keep her in check if they want to come out on top.
Keys for a 49ers victory:
The first key for a Charlotte victory is to ramp up their defensive presence. The 49ers started the season by not allowing any goals in the first three games, but the team has given up ten goals in the last four contests and will look to return to form against the Golden Eagles.
The final key for a 49er victory is to feed the players that are red hot. Bader, Patrum and sophomore Piper Biziorek have led the team to multiple victories over the years and this season. If it's not broken, don't fix it, and the team will look to feed the hot hand in the game.
About the Contest:
The 49ers will take on the Golden Eagles at home inside the confines of Transamerica field. The game will start at 7 p.m. in what will be a competitive matchup.
