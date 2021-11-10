Abby Stapleton spent the past five years as a goalkeeper for the Charlotte women's soccer team and has managed to leave an everlasting impact on the team as a whole.
Stapleton graduated in May of 2021 with an undergraduate degree in communication studies and a minor in journalism. Her fifth year allowed her to have one last full season on the field after coming off last year's Covid-impacted season.
"I'm really proud of myself for sticking with it from the start. I wasn't too sure what soccer was going to be to me coming in as a freshman," said Stapleton. "Coming in and seeing some successes at [that] young age and being able to just continue from that stage and improve each year and hold that place that I held on the team is something that I'm pretty proud of."
In her time with the 49ers, she played in 82 games at a total of 7,157 minutes. She has a career record of 42-34-5, and a save percentage average of 0.772 over the previous four seasons. This season, her save percentage stands at 0.694, with only 19 goals allowed.
Stapleton began playing soccer from a young age but didn't truly fall in love with the sport until she began her career at Charlotte.
"I definitely didn't realize how much I actually cared for soccer because it's something that I just kind of always did," said Stapleton. "Moving into college and having it be something that I was able to really excel at and kind of see myself be a bigger part of, really made me realize how much I really do care about the sport."
She learned so many lessons over the years for her, and responsibility is a big one.
"Something I think soccer and playing for the university have taught me is a greater sense of responsibility," said Stapleton. "Not just for myself, but for anyone you're kind of with or around and just holding myself to a standard. Being a part of a university team, you kind of do have to look out for stuff you're doing outside of soccer because you are representing the school, so I think being responsible is something that I've gained."
Remaining positive and knowing not to take things too personally have also been notable pieces of advice Stapleton has learned. She highlights that keeping your focus on yourself and on your team is key, and consuming that positive attitude and looking at things from a different perspective is important.
Learning is a big part of being an athlete, and Stapleton didn't stop at just learning how to better herself skill-wise as a goalie. She was also able to learn a lot of important advice regarding sticking to certain mindsets. As a veteran on the team, she has been a role model for the younger players.
"I think to an extent (I'm a leader) by just being there for people and making sure that everyone is enjoying themselves as well as being there for soccer and for the team," said Stapleton. "I do think it's important [for me as a leader] that everyone else is in a good spot and headspace."
Stapleton's leadership on the team can be traced back to her previous teammates and current coaches' impact on her. Creating those relationships with her teammates is a big part of what makes the sport so enjoyable, and having these role models around her has contributed to her development greatly.
"I would say that playing with Martha Thomas was kind of an awesome experience," said Stapleton. "She was such a good soccer player, and it inspired me to want to be on a team with really good soccer players and kind of keep going. Abby Coffey was a goalkeeper my freshman year, and she made the transition into college a lot easier than it could've been...She always had such a positive attitude and was so caring for me as a freshman regardless of the fact of if I was playing and I thought that was so important and was something I wanted to continue in the team even after she left."
Her teammates have had tremendous effects on her, but her coaches have also contributed to her development and success as well.
Her teammates have had tremendous impacts on her, but her relationship with her coaches has also impacted her game and development as a player. She credits a lot of her success on the team to her coaches and appreciates the effort they invested in her to make her the best player she could be.
"(Coaches) Cullen and Kim have been there from the start. I think you could ask anyone on the team, and they would agree that without Kim, it would be a completely different experience," said Stapleton. "She just does so much behind the scenes that I think everyone really appreciates. Cullen (and I) have been through so much just in my time here, and there have been so many ups and downs, so I think we both just have respect for each other now, and he has helped me out through a lot of moments, so I'm really close with them."
When it comes to specific goaltender training and development, Coach Omar is someone Stapleton owes a lot of credit.
"He's had a huge impact on my development as a goalkeeper and on the team as well," said Stapleton. "I haven't had a coach that shows so much care for a team outside of the sport and for your mental health as well. He's very focused on that side of the game. It was definitely a big step for my development when he came in, and he did a lot of work there."
After being on the team for five years, there are a lot of challenges capable of being faced. Stapleton highlights a few of the challenges that she faced during her soccer career.
"I think it's easy to get caught up in the sport and to lose yourself within the sport," said Stapleton. "Finding your people in what it is you like to do outside of the sport as well is important as well and kind of finding that balance that suits you...Leaning on the people around you and leaning on your teammates and being able to open up in that sense if you are struggling is really important."
The competitive nature of the sport and the loss of the routine within the everyday life of a student-athlete is something Stapleton will miss the most, next to her teammates. She has had her time to say her goodbyes to her fellow players and the competitive side of the sport that she loves, but she has something more to say when it comes to her advice for them.
Besides her teammates, the competitive nature of the sport and the loss of the routine within the everyday life of a student-athlete is something Stapleton will miss the most. This season and Stapleton's collegiate soccer career may have come to an end, but she still has a final piece of advice for her teammates.
"Don't take it for granted," said Stapleton. "It's super easy to kind of get a little bit tired of it or not enjoy it at times but looking back and being in the position I am now. It's definitely a privilege to be able to play on a team like this and have teammates who play at such a high level."
"It's something that you're going to miss regardless, so just take advantage of the opportunity that's in front of you and try to overlook anything that brings you down in that sense and try to remember why you started playing and use that to move forward."
Stapleton and the Charlotte women's soccer team finished the season 7-5-4 this season and dropped their first-round Conference USA against Florida Atlantic in a shootout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.