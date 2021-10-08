The Charlotte 49ers women's soccer team returns home to celebrate senior night against Middle Tennesse State. The team will look to get another conference win while honoring those who have impacted the program.
"We are looking forward to another conference matchup with MTSU," said head coach John Cullen. "Our games between both programs have been exciting and exceptionally tight matches in the past, and this will be no different."
The 49ers are coming off a dominating win against the Flordia International Panthers 4-1. The victory improves the team's record to 6-4-1 on the season. The Raiders are coming off a 1-0 win over Florida Atlantic, which improved their record to 6-5.
Charlotte will highlight four seniors tonight Michaella Arteta, Alyssa Moler, Haley Shand and Abby Stapleton. All have accomplished great things both as people and players, and it will be a night to remember at Transamerica field.
"Two high-level teams are going at one another for 90 minutes," said Cullen. "Add into the equation that it's also senior night for our four outstanding seniors Abby, Alyssa, Haley and Michaella, and it makes for an even more compelling matchup and important night."
Players to Watch:
Senior midfielder Michaella Arteta will be essential in the contest. Arteta has had an outstanding season so far with three goals, and she will look to add to that total against the Raiders. However, if the 49ers want to come out on top, they will have to get her going early.
The young duo of freshman Macey Bader and sophomore Piper Biziorek has been explosive this season for Charlotte. Bader and Biziorek both have four goals on the year and have produced at high levels. Both players will look to make their impact felt during the contest.
For Middle Tennesse State, senior forward Peyton DePriest had led the team all season long and is one of the best in the conference. DePriest leads the C-USA in multiple categories, including goals (8), points (19) and shots (54). She will look to be a factor in tonight's game.
Keys to a Charlotte Victory:
The first key for a Charlotte victory is to keep the pressure on opposing defenses. The 49ers have been on a hot streak with seven goals scored in the last three matchups. The team will look to attack the goal early and often in the contest.
Next, the team will have to continue to move the ball around. The team has 12 assists on the season, which is crucial. Passing the ball around allows for the team to get easier opportunities on goal.
The final key for a 49er victory is to cut down on fouls. Charlotte has had 103 fouls on the season compared to all their opponents, who sit at 87. The team will need to play smart and not give the Raiders any accessible opportunities.
About the Contest:
The game will be played inside the confines of Transamerica field, where the team is 4-1-1 on the year. Tonight's contest is at 7 p.m. and will also feature senior night festivities. The game will be broadcasted on CUSA.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.