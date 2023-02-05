On Saturday, Feb. 4, CATS bus drivers overwhelmingly voted 204-11 in favor of an improved contract. The new improvements include significant wage increases, double-time for holidays, pension increase, raised night-time pay and the additional holiday of Juneteenth. These improvements averted the potential bus driver strike, which would have begun on Feb. 6.
The strike was between RATP Dev and SMART Union, Charlotte's bus driver union. Light rail, street car and paratransit operators are not included in the contract since they are city employees; therefore, they are not included in the union. The vote followed after SMART Union reached a tentative contract agreement with RATP Dev during the week of Jan. 29.
"I would like to thank the negotiations committee consisting of General Chairperson Joseph Paglia, Vice General Chairperson and Local President Christy Kiser, Local Chairperson Stanley Valentine, Secretary & Treasurer Chris Johnson and Local Committee of Adjustment Secretary Sabrina White for their hard work and tireless effort to deliver a package that the members would accept," SMART Transportation Division Bus Department Vice President Calvin Studivant said on the SMART Union website.
Studivant said the negotiations took more than nine months to complete.
Additionally, all wage increases are retroactive to July 1, 2022. This means drivers will be compensated for their labor prior to the ratification of the contract.
According to CATS' November ridership report, over 18,000 people daily rely on Charlotte buses. If the strike had begun, it would have been problematic for many Charlotteans. CATS hopes these changes will help maintain consistent ridership and staff.